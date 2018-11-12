Featured Video
Police investigate after body of 17-year-old found on Nuns' Island
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 8:56AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 9:50PM EST
Montreal police are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered in a wooded area on Nuns' Island.
Police were notified Monday morning of the discovery in a forest near De Gaspé St. and immediately sent officers to the area.
Police initially believed the death was accidental, but on Monday evening, police said the death is now considered ‘suspicious.’
Police said an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death in the coming days.
