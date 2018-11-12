

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered in a wooded area on Nuns' Island.

Police were notified Monday morning of the discovery in a forest near De Gaspé St. and immediately sent officers to the area.

Police initially believed the death was accidental, but on Monday evening, police said the death is now considered ‘suspicious.’

Police said an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death in the coming days.