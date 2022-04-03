Two public transit officers beaten and injured in a Montreal metro
Two Montreal metro (STM) agents were assaulted at Snowdon Metro station on Saturday afternoon, Montreal police said, and one has been hospitalized.
The transit security agents were responding to an incident in the metro station when police say they were attacked around 3:45 p.m.
A 43-year-old man was arrested and also taken to the hospital. A 21-year-old woman was also arrested but did not require hospitalization.
Both transit agents received minor injuries, one required medical treatment at a hospital, according to a Montreal police spokesperson.
Police descended on the Metro station but despite a security perimeter, train and bus service was not affected, police confirmed.
