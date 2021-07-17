MONTREAL -- Two motorcyclists picked up over $2,000 in fines, suspended licenses and may face charges after fleeing from police in Laval.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said Saturday that around midnight on Friday SQ highway patrol officers in Laval clocked two motorcyclists speeding on Highway 440 eastbound near the Laurentians Expressway (A-15).

"When police officers attempted to intercept them, they accelerated and continued on their way while committing other violations of the Highway Safety Code," the SQ said in a statement.

Police said they intercepted a 37-year-old male on Seigneurs Blvd. at the intersection of Moody Blvd. and arrested him.

The second driver took Highway 25 North then Highway 640 East ramp and was stopped and arrested on Louis-Hebert St. in Mascouche. The 38-year-old woman was also arrested.

"Both drivers were released and will appear at a later date," the SQ said. "They could face charges of flight and dangerous driving."

They were each issued $1,838 tickets with 18 demerit points and also picked up $315 tickets for non-compliant exhaust systems.

Both of their driver's licenses were suspended for a week.