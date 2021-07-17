LONGUEUIL, QUE. -- A young driver was killed in a road accident late Friday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

Emergency services were notified around 11 p.m. of the crash on Taschereau Blvd., at Jacques-Cartier Blvd. West.

"The vehicle rolled over and the driver, a 22-year-old man, was ejected from his vehicle," said Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Constable Mélanie Mercille.

The young man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A section of Taschereau Blvd. was closed in both directions in the area to allow SPAL officers to analyze the scene of the accident.

No one else was involved and the cause of the fatal crash remains unknown.