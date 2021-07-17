Advertisement
Two seriously injured in accident near Quebec City, alcohol may be involved
Published Saturday, July 17, 2021 7:07AM EDT
Surete du Quebec
QUEBEC CITY -- Alcohol could be involved in an accident that seriously injured two people Friday night in the Quebec City area.
Around 9:30 p.m., a vehicle crashed and flipped on Saint-Mathias Rd. in Saint-Raymond, about an hour northwest of Quebec City.
The driver, in his 20s, and his passenger were transported to a hospital.
According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the driver could face a charge of impaired driving.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 16, 2021.