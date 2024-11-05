Motion on “genocide” in Palestine: “History will judge you”, says QS's Bouazzi

A motion tabled by Québec solidaire (QS) on the Gaza Strip caused an uproar in the National Assembly on Tuesday, leading to MNA Haroun Bouazzi being accused of being a “radical.”

The motion, tabled by QS MNA Ruba Ghazal, called on the Assembly to take note of UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese's assertion that “the first colonial genocide to be broadcast live in Gaza” was taking place.

The government refused to open the debate, prompting Bouazzi to shout “History will judge you” off-mic. Though he didn’t have the floor at that moment, it was said loud enough for microphones to pick it up.

It didn't take long for Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette to condemn the remarks. He said rules were breached, while Assembly Vice-President Frantz Benjamin struggled to regain control.

“The member for Maurice-Richard is a radical and he doesn't respect our Assembly,” said Jolin-Barrette.

Albanese has accused Israel of genocide, and during a visit to the Commons in Ottawa, she called on Canada to stop supporting Israel.

The Consultative Centre for Jewish-Israeli Relations (CIJA) denounced the positions of Ms. Albanese and QS.

“Québec solidaire has decided to publicize this radical activist acting under the cover of the United Nations and with positions celebrated by anti-Semites,” wrote the organization's spokesman, Julien Corona, in a message to The Canadian Press. “Québec solidaire did not hesitate to table a motion to please those who really run this party.”

“During the summer, we said that this party, consumed by entryism, was taking the side of the terrorists. We have to admit that this statement, which is contrary to common Quebec values, is still valid today.”

This is not the first time Bouazzi has spoken out in favor of Palestine and against Israel.

He has asked the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) to stop selling Israeli wines produced in the occupied territories. He also asked the Caisse de dépôt et placement to withdraw its investments from the Hebrew state.

Almost a year ago, he broke down in tears after the CAQ government rejected a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties in the conflict in Israel and Palestine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Nov. 5, 2024.