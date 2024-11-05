MONTREAL
    • Montreal man inherits 40,000 books from brother

    Michel Leduc was enjoying retirement until his life became a story out of a novel — or in this case, tens of thousands of novels. 

    His brother, a former library technician and avid reader, left him the 40,000 books he spent 60 years collecting. 

    Now, he's turning his apartment into a second-hand bookstore. 

    Watch the video above for the full story with CTV Montreal reporter Swidda Rassy. 

