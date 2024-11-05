Jacques-Cartier Bridge bike path closed indefinitely

If you take the multi-use pathway across the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to get to work or school – you’re out of luck.

The bike path and sidewalk on the west side of the bridge closed indefinitely, without warning.

Vélo-Québec says that is unacceptable.

"People who commute on bikes also have jobs to go to and have obligations, and they deserve to have good information as to when they'll be able to take that bridge again," said spokesperson Magali Bebronne.

Work was done on the Jacques-Cartier and Champlain bridges’ multi-purpose paths last weekend, but there is more to do as there have been reports of injuries.

Bebronne said it just highlights the need for more connections to Montreal’s South Shore.

"It makes no sense that we are so dependent on this one link. We also feel like the Metro hours should be adapted so that cyclists can take their bikes on Metros even during peak hours when they have no other alternatives," she said.

CTV News reached out to Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated for a timeline on the closure but did not hear back.