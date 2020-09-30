MONTREAL -- Sports facilities in the Town of Mount Royal will close their doors on Oct. 1 after the province declared the greater Montreal area a coronavirus “red zone.”

Entering a red zone means non-essential activities will be restricted where the risk of infection can’t be sufficiently contained.

The closures are expected to continue until Oct. 28. Activities scheduled at the arena before Oct. 1 will be held as planned.

Here’s a list of other municipal buildings that will be closed until at least Oct. 28:

Recreation Centre (60 Roosevelt Ave.)

Pierre Laporte Pool (955 Rockland Rd.)

Reginald J. P. Dawson Library (1967 Graham Blvd.)

Only people with appointments will be allowed to enter the building, and they will need to wear a mask when inside. Outdoor events will still be allowed with physical distancing.

The facilities will be closed at the request of the town council. Other sports facilities remain open in the Montreal area.