MONTREAL -- As COVID-19 numbers skyrocket in Quebec, the provincial government is reversing course on using Ottawa's virus tracking app.

On Tuesday, Premier Francois Legault said his administration is finalizing details on the program.

Legault, who had previously not recommended Quebecers download the app, would not give a date on when the government would begin encouraging Quebecers to install it.

The federal government's Covid Alert app was the subject of discussions in the National Assembly, where all parties agreed that privacy concerns outweighed any benefits. Legault had also spoken of wanting an app that was developed within the province.

But on Tuesday, Legault noted that more than half of all new cases of the virus within Quebec are among people under 30, and said the app could present an opportunity to reach them.