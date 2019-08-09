Featured Video
Three men arrested for murder of Quebecer vacationing in Sint Maartin
In a Facebook post, Yanie Valade identifies the victim as her father, Sylvain Valade.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 4:53PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 5:06PM EDT
Police on the Caribbean island of St. Martin said they arrested three suspects in connection with the June murder of a vacationing Quebecer on Friday.
Sylvain Valade was shot in the head during an armed robbery on June 5 in the Maho Beach area of the island, which is controlled by The Netherlands.
According to St. Martin police, Valade was with his daughter when thieves tried to rob her. When Valade intervened, he was shot, but his daughter was uninjured.
The thieves then fled in a vehicle towards the side of the island controlled by France.
Police on the Dutch side said they are working closely with French police.
St. Martin Tourism Minister Steven Johnson said the case “shocked us and remains painful today.”
Latest Montreal News
- Old Brewery Mission urges more government action with increase of refugees in homeless shelters
- Indigenous cultures from around the world celebrated at First Peoples Festival parade
- Man in viral harassment video unlikely to be charged with hate crime: lawyer
- Neuro Institute study shows virtual reality could be valuable tool for brain surgery
- Canadian Bianca Andreescu advances to Rogers Cup final