

The Canadian Press





Police on the Caribbean island of St. Martin said they arrested three suspects in connection with the June murder of a vacationing Quebecer on Friday.

Sylvain Valade was shot in the head during an armed robbery on June 5 in the Maho Beach area of the island, which is controlled by The Netherlands.

According to St. Martin police, Valade was with his daughter when thieves tried to rob her. When Valade intervened, he was shot, but his daughter was uninjured.

The thieves then fled in a vehicle towards the side of the island controlled by France.

Police on the Dutch side said they are working closely with French police.

St. Martin Tourism Minister Steven Johnson said the case “shocked us and remains painful today.”