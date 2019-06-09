

The daughter of a Quebec man who died following an alleged robbery attempt in Sint Maarten says her father was shot while trying to protect her.

The victim's daughter, Yanie Valade, paid tribute to her father in an emotional Facebook post, saying he died a hero.



“My beloved papa, you left as a hero, you saved my life and you protected me until your last breath, as you've always done,” reads a post on the Facebook page of Yanie Valade.



“The images are constantly turning in my head, and the sound of the shot is haunting me,” the post says.

“Today I lost a part of me, the man of my life, the best father we can have,” the post goes on.

A separate family member identified the Canadian victim as Sylvain Valade from the Laurentians town of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts.

Global Affairs Canada said Saturday a Canadian citizen had died in Florida after an incident in the Caribbean nation, but declined to provide further information.



Earlier this week, Minister of Tourism Stuart Johnson said in a written statement that his “thoughts and prayers are with the relatives and friends of the victim.”

“This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated against another human being, which we will not tolerate.”

The Canadian was shot during an armed robbery in the vicinity of the Drift Wood Beach Bar, near the country’s international airport on Wednesday. Police said he was with his daughter at the time.

Sint Maarten police have said in a news release that a Canadian man was shot Wednesday night after a robbery. They said the man was walking with his daughter when the two were approached by a suspect who attempted to steal from them.



Police said after a brief struggle, the man was shot and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was flown abroad for medical treatment but did not survive.

Sint Maarten's justice and tourist ministers have condemned the violent act and said the government is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.



Police say there is no suspect description and they are asking for witnesses to come forward.



