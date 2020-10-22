MONTREAL -- They're here.

The first REM trains have arrived in Montreal as the light rail line inches closer to operation.

Four trains arrived at the maintenance workshop in Brossard after being unloaded at the Port of New York-New Jersey after being constructed by Alstom's construction plant in India.

�� Les premières voitures du REM sont arrivées dans le Grand Montréal!

The next of the 212 total trains will arrive in 2021.

According to the Reseau express metropolitain, REM car construction began in Oct. 2019, and the cars will be unveiled to the public in a couple of weeks.