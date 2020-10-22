Advertisement
The first light-rail trains have arrived in Montreal ready for inspection
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 9:42AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 22, 2020 9:54AM EDT
The first four cars destined for the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) light rail line have arrived in the Montreal area. SOURCE: Alstom / M. Glucksman
MONTREAL -- They're here.
The first REM trains have arrived in Montreal as the light rail line inches closer to operation.
Four trains arrived at the maintenance workshop in Brossard after being unloaded at the Port of New York-New Jersey after being constructed by Alstom's construction plant in India.
The next of the 212 total trains will arrive in 2021.
According to the Reseau express metropolitain, REM car construction began in Oct. 2019, and the cars will be unveiled to the public in a couple of weeks.
