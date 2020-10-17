MONTREAL -- The trek from the West Island to downtown can be a long one. But developers of a project next to the Cadillac Fairview Mall are hoping to make it an unnecessary one.

“Fairview Pointe Claire already attracts about 8 million visitors a year. It's a center of employment, entertainment and shopping and what we're doing is creating an urban environment around the shopping centre where you can work, play, live,” said develope Jeroen Henrich.

The new development will include apartments, condos, hotels, shops and services, as well as a station for the in-progress REM light rail system, which will connect it to both the airport and downtown.

Henrich said the area has potential to be the hub of a new lifestyle in the West Island.

“The idea behing an urban development is that you can get to all the services you require in a very quick, short walk,” he said. “Talk about reducing the use of cars, this is perfectly suited.”

In a statement, the City of Pointe Claire said the new REM station and STM bus terminal will “contribute to create an important multimodal hub in this sector.”

The first phase of the project is set to break ground next year.