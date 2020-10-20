MONTREAL -- A subsidiary of the Caisse de depot et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has obtained a study mandate to identify optimal solutions for a mobility project for the South Shore of Montreal -- in particular, for the REM network.

The Quebec government said the mandate entrusted to "CDPQ Infra" aims to implement an electric mode of public transport in the axes of Taschereau Blvd. and the extension of the Montreal metro's yellow line in Longueuil.

The government said the project should integrate with other modes of transport to promote interconnection within the entire network, in addition to meeting mobility needs in an east-to-west axis for citizens.

CDPQ Infra is thus taking over from the project office created in November 2019, managed by the Longueuil transport network (RTL) and funded by the Ministry of Transport. The studies carried out to date will serve as inputs to its mandate.

The results of CDPQ Infra's analysis -- which will include preferred routes and modes of transport -- are expected in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.