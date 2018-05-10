Alexandre Taillefer, the man behind Teo Taxi, is hoping to drive the Liberals to victory in October’s provincial election.

On Thursday, the entrepreneur announced via social media that he will act as chairperson of the Liberals’ election campaign.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but I had to because of the importance of the stakes,” he wrote. “The progressive policies of (Quebec Premier Philippe) Couillard appeal to me.”

 

Taillefer is a managing partner at venture capital firm XPND but is best known as a judge on the television show ‘Dans l’Oeil du Dragon,’ the Quebec version of ‘Dragon’s Den.’

In 2015, he launched Teo Taxi, the first cab company in Montreal to feature an all-electric fleet of vehicles.

Taillefer takes over the chairperson role from former premier Daniel Johnson, who held the job before the 2014 election. 

Over the past week, Taillefer had denied rumours he would run in the upcoming election but had said he planned to take on an active role ahead of the Oct. 1 vote. 

The move drew criticism from another of Quebec's most prominent businesspeople. Former Parti Quebecois leader Pierre Karl Peladeau, who drew criticism from opposing parties for his refusal to relinquish control of the Quebecor media empire during his time in politics, took to Twitter to take a shot at Couillard over Taillefer's media holdings.

 

In 2016, Taillefer purchased news magazine L'Actualite. He also owns alternative weekly newspaper Voir, for which he writes a regular column. 