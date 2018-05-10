

CTV Montreal





Alexandre Taillefer, the man behind Teo Taxi, is hoping to drive the Liberals to victory in October’s provincial election.

On Thursday, the entrepreneur announced via social media that he will act as chairperson of the Liberals’ election campaign.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but I had to because of the importance of the stakes,” he wrote. “The progressive policies of (Quebec Premier Philippe) Couillard appeal to me.”

Je confirme que je serai le président de la campagne électorale pour le Parti Libéral du Québec. Pas une décision facile mais elle s'impose par l'importance des enjeux. Les positions progressistes de Monsieur Couillard me rejoignent. Merci de commenter respectueusement. — Alexandre Taillefer (@ataillefer) May 10, 2018

Taillefer is a managing partner at venture capital firm XPND but is best known as a judge on the television show ‘Dans l’Oeil du Dragon,’ the Quebec version of ‘Dragon’s Den.’

In 2015, he launched Teo Taxi, the first cab company in Montreal to feature an all-electric fleet of vehicles.

Taillefer takes over the chairperson role from former premier Daniel Johnson, who held the job before the 2014 election.

Over the past week, Taillefer had denied rumours he would run in the upcoming election but had said he planned to take on an active role ahead of the Oct. 1 vote.

The move drew criticism from another of Quebec's most prominent businesspeople. Former Parti Quebecois leader Pierre Karl Peladeau, who drew criticism from opposing parties for his refusal to relinquish control of the Quebecor media empire during his time in politics, took to Twitter to take a shot at Couillard over Taillefer's media holdings.

Avec ses intérêts dans plusieurs médias, j'ai bien hâte de voir ce qu'en diront le chef du PLQ @phcouillard, le long couteau @JeanMFournier_ et l'affable @drgbarrette qui m'avait traité de Berlusconi. Et tant d'autres gentils libéraux. Arroseur arrosé !!!https://t.co/GjJkpqvUx6 — Pierre Karl Péladeau (@PKP_Qc) May 10, 2018

In 2016, Taillefer purchased news magazine L'Actualite. He also owns alternative weekly newspaper Voir, for which he writes a regular column.