Tens of thousands still without power after weekend storm in Quebec

Hydro-Quebec says it is working hard Monday to restore service to tens of thousands of households who lost power over the weekend.

As of 7 a.m., 26,161 Quebec homes are still without electricity -- compared to more than 80,000 Sunday evening.

The regions that remain most affected by the blackouts are Lanaudière at 14,400, the Laurentians at 6,753 and Montreal at 3,080.

The widespread outages were caused by falling trees and lightning that accompanied the severe thunderstorms that moved across Quebec on Sunday.

The Crown corporation says 100 Hydro-Quebec employees are currently working to restore service as quickly as possible.