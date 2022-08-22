Tens of thousands still without power after weekend storm in Quebec
Hydro-Quebec says it is working hard Monday to restore service to tens of thousands of households who lost power over the weekend.
As of 7 a.m., 26,161 Quebec homes are still without electricity -- compared to more than 80,000 Sunday evening.
The regions that remain most affected by the blackouts are Lanaudière at 14,400, the Laurentians at 6,753 and Montreal at 3,080.
The widespread outages were caused by falling trees and lightning that accompanied the severe thunderstorms that moved across Quebec on Sunday.
The Crown corporation says 100 Hydro-Quebec employees are currently working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Majority of Canadians say they've cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
For the first time, monkeypox has been reported in a minor in New York state
A minor in New York state has reportedly contracted monkeypox, a first among children in the state and at least the third reported case of the disease among children in the U.S.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Thunderstorms cause flooding in parts of Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms moved through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain and prompting several weather advisories to be issued.
Philippine kids back in school after 2 years lost to virus
Millions of students wearing face masks streamed back to primary and secondary schools across the Philippines on Monday for their first in-person classes after two years of coronavirus lockdowns that are feared to have worsened alarming illiteracy rates among children.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Scholz, Trudeau aim to drum up business as German leader visits Montreal and Toronto
A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader's three-day visit to Canada.
Area around Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite U.S. pleas
Only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area around Ukraine's main nuclear plant from attacks, there were new claims of Russian shelling close to the Zaporizhzhya facilities early Monday.
Toronto
-
Thunderstorms cause flooding in parts of Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms moved through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain and prompting several weather advisories to be issued.
-
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
Atlantic
-
Retired senior Mountie, commissioner to testify at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
A former RCMP divisional commander and the commissioner of the federal police force are scheduled to testify this week at the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
-
Early morning fire at popular Wolfville, N.S., restaurant
Multiple fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze at a businesses in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
London
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
-
'Flames were 60 feet high'; Barn fire causes $2M in damage ahead of harvest season
The flames and glow could be seen for kilometres
-
Collision outside of Aylmer, Saturday
Although there is little information at this time, a crash investigation continues south of Aylmer
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
-
A new mural revealed in the Timmins area helps promote a message about the environment
A splash of colour has washed over a former theatre building on Main Street in South Porcupine, east of Timmins.
-
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Calgary
-
'I heard a bunch of gunshots': Police probe shooting in Penbrooke Meadows
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows Sunday evening.
-
City to undertake new traffic calming measures on John Laurie Blvd. NW
The city of Calgary is holding two information sessions for northwest residents about incoming changes to John Laurie Boulevard NW.
-
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been very difficult': Refugee clinic forced to turn patients away
The head of the Refugee Health Clinic at the Centre for Family Medicine in Kitchener says his clinic is no longer able to keep up with the number of patients he is requested to see, and is being forced to turn people away.
-
'It's very rare for Canada': Cambridge Amateur Radio Club makes contact with ISS
The Cambridge Amateur Radio Club recently rode the radio waves out of this world when they connected with the Internatioal Space Station (ISS).
-
Guitar enthusiasts return to Elmira after three-year hiatus
Music flowed through the Elmira Vintage Guitar Show on Saturday as the event made a return for the first time in three years due to a pandemic hiatus.
Vancouver
-
Indecent exposure, threatening texts, domestic violence: B.C. RCMP misconduct decisions released
Earlier this month, the RCMP released a number of disciplinary decisions from 2021. In B.C., five officers were found to have committed misconduct that included impaired driving, domestic violence, sending threatening texts, and indecent exposure.
-
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Over 90 seal pups cared for during busy summer for Vancouver rescue
Best friends Mike and Ike are just two of the harbour seal pups currently recovering at the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.
Edmonton
-
'Really exceptional': Edmonton restaurant receives high praise from New York Times reporter
A local restaurant is basking in renewed fanfare after being featured in a national newsletter sent by the New York Times.
-
'A long time coming': New sculpture memorializes Treaty 6 adhesion signed in Edmonton
A new monument was unveiled at the Alberta Legislature grounds Sunday to commemorate the Edmonton signing ceremony of Treaty Six between Indigenous People and the Crown.
-
Edmonton Fringe closes 2022 festival with strong crowds
Warm weather and pent-up demand for live theatre pushed the fringe festival to have a strong comeback this summer, an organizer says.
Windsor
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
-
Showers and thunder expected in Windsor on Monday
Environment Canada is forecasting a wet start to the week in Windsor-Essex. The high for Monday is on par for seasonal temperatures this time of year at 26 C but the humidity will make it feel much warmer than that.
-
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Cyclist speaks out after being dragged by car
Philip Wyllie is speaking out after he was hit and dragged by a car while on his bicycle in Windsor.
Regina
-
'Free to be themselves': Inclusivity, creativity and talent on display at Regina Expo
Its been a long two years of waiting for fans of the Regina Expo, but the event finally made its return to the Queen City bringing with it some creative costumes.
-
Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP
A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported.
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.
Ottawa
-
LGBTQ2S+ advocates raise concerns about Ottawa school trustee candidates
Two candidates for Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee in this fall's municipal election are being criticized by LGBTQ2S+ advocates for alleged transphobic remarks on social media.
-
Customer dies at city of Ottawa landfill
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal incident at the city of Ottawa's dump this weekend.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about the CP Women's Open in Ottawa this week
Smiths Falls, Ont. native Brooke Henderson headlines a field of 156 golfers for the CP Women's Open in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
Dream experience for Sask. boy with heart condition.
A seven year old Saskatoon boy who was born with half a heart got the chance of a lifetime on Tuesday when he threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.
-
Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP
A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported.
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.