MONTREAL -- The Resilience Drop-In Centre next to Cabot Square has been open for just under two months and served up Christmas meals and broadcast films over the holiday season.

"They're supported by staff, there's good food," said co-administrator Nakuset. "There's a TV with movies."

The wet shelter does not to turn away intoxicated people and opened near Cabot Square to serve the city's sizable homeless population in the area.

Being a wet shelter comes with challenges.

"It's very much a delicate and ever-evolving threshhold," said project coordinator David Chapman.

The homeless population in the area suffered a huge blow when the Open Door drop-in centre moved to the Plateau.

"When the Open Door left there was a huge void, so what we're trying to do is fill that void, but to give a lot more," said Nakuset.

Resilience offers psychological help and brings in a range of other services.

The centre is signed to stay at its current location for just a year and is looking for a full-time home near Cabot Square.

"We don't want to be any further than Guy Street," said Nakuset. "It has to be close."