MONTREAL -- A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 recently went to the Bibliothèque de Notre-Dame-de-Grâce located at 3755 Botrel Street.

According to Quebec public health officials, the person visited the children’s section on the second floor.

They were there on March 11 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Officials are asking anyone who was at the library at that time to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus until March 25.

Anyone concerned about their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 -- coughing, fever and difficulty breathing -- should call the Info-Coronavirus phone line at 1-877-644-4545.