Montreal police chief expects additional arrests following anti-NATO protest
Montreal's police chief said he expects more arrests stemming from a Friday anti-NATO protest that turned violent, while one of the protest organizers on Sunday denounced political reaction as hijacking the underlying message of the demonstration.
Uniformed police officers could be seen Sunday both inside and outside Montreal's Palais des congrès convention centre as the annual meeting continued with no signs of demonstrations, although some protesters had planned a "counter-summit" at a community centre just north of downtown.
Chief Fady Dagher told reporters on Saturday that more arrests would be coming thanks to additional evidence gathered during the protests, adding that police were aware of who was behind the vandalism including smashed windows and burned cars as well as alleged assaults on police officers.
Police said that during the march, smoke bombs were deployed, metal barriers were thrown into the street and windows smashed of nearby businesses and the convention centre where delegates from NATO parliamentary assembly, including members and partner states, gathered for a session set to wrap Monday. Among the issues being broached were support for Ukraine, climate change and the future of the alliance.
Dagher estimated that about 800 people took part in protests from several groups, but about 20 to 40 people were allegedly responsible for the trouble.
"I do not want to advertise these groups and glorify these groups, it is a big trap to do so," Dagher said. "But I can assure to you … it is a few groups."
Montreal police arrested three people following Friday's demonstration — a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly obstructing police work and assaulting a police officer and two men, 22 and 28, also each facing a charge for allegedly obstructing police work. All are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
"Despite what you saw in the images, last-minute impromptu events are extremely difficult to anticipate," Dagher added. "We have other pieces of evidence. So probably we will have other arrests."
Friday night's protest was condemned by politicians of all stripes Saturday as acts of antisemitism, which one organizer rejected, saying the protests were against the actions of the state of Israel and not Jewish people.
On Sunday, the Divest for Palestine Collective denounced what it called "dishonest attempts" of politicians to hijack the "anti-militarist, anti-imperialist and anti-colonialist messages" delivered by protesters.
In an emailed statement, it refuted allegations of antisemitism.
"These are false accusations aimed at delegitimizing the solidarity movement for the liberation of Palestine and undermining the fight against antisemitism," the group wrote.
The group defended setting ablaze a doll representing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the protest. Earlier this week, the International Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu as well as his former defence minister and Hamas members.
"It is a legitimate expression of collective anger against the political indifference at the heart of an ongoing colonial genocide," the collective said.
The collective also denounced what it called police violence against demonstrators, saying at least four protesters had to be taken to hospital with various injuries.
Dagher said he could not make a firm link between Friday's acts and antisemitism, but added that since the Oct. 7 attacks more than one year ago, incidents and acts of antisemitism and Islamophobia have both increased enormously in the city.
The police chief however, defended his officers handling of Friday's event, which he felt could have been much worse. He added he would spend the rest of the weekend with his officers on the ground to lend support.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2024.
-
