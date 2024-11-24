MONTREAL
    • Two pedestrians die after being struck by a vehicle in Montérégie

    Two pedestrians in their 60s died on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Saint-Théodore-d'Acton, in Montérégie.

    Emergency services were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the intersection of Route 139 and 8e Rang in the municipality, about 35 kilometres from Saint-Hyacinthe.

    According to initial information from the Sûreté du Québec, the two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were struck by a vehicle as they crossed an unlit section of Route 139 to get to their vehicle parked in a nearby orchard, said Ève Brochu-Joubert, a police spokesperson.

    Paramedics performed resuscitation manoeuvres, but the two pedestrians were eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

    The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital after suffering shock. They will be questioned by the police when their condition improves.

    “At first glance, there would appear to be no criminal element, but a collision scene investigator will nevertheless visit the scene to understand the causes and circumstances surrounding the event,” Brochu-Joubert said.

