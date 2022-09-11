Quebec solidaire open to Port of Saguenay development
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois did not close the door on development projects for the Port of Saguenay during a Sunday visit to Chicoutimi, Que. However, the projects will have to be compatible with the climate objectives of a Québec solidaire government, the party spokesperson said.
The development of the Grande-Anse industrial port zone raises hopes of major investments. However, there are also concerns about the impact of increased ship traffic on beluga whales, a threatened species.
"We need to know more," said Nadeau-Dubois. "If the development of the Port of Saguenay is aimed at industries of the future -- if it helps us move forward in terms of transition, we are open to considering these projects, but we need to know what the project is before taking a position."
When asked about the protection of beluga whales, Nadeau-Dubois said industrial projects in the area should be compatible with the protection of ecosystems.
"We will not compromise on this. Before closing the door on a project, we must know it well."
He referred to the natural gas liquefaction project promoted by GNL Quebec's Énergie Saguenay as an example of what he views as an ineligible project. He said green aluminum projects should be encouraged instead.
As for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), leader François Legault has given unequivocal support to the development of the industrial port area. During the campaign, he promised $117 million in funding for the project. The mayor of Saguenay, Julie Dufour, had asked for $100 million to develop the site.
