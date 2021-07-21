MONTREAL -- The Énergie Saguenay project will be abandoned, Quebec's Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Benoit Charette, announced Wednesday at a press conference in Saguenay.

The company LNG Québec wanted to build a liquefaction plant in Saguenay to liquefy natural gas from Western Canada. The objective was to export 11 million tons of this hydrocarbon per year to Europe and Asia, for a period ranging from 25 to 50 years. A 780-kilometre pipeline was also to be built by Gazoduq to bring the gas from Ontario to the Saguenay.

Several environmental groups, including Greenpeace Canada, Équiterre and the David Suzuki Foundation, strongly opposed the project because of its environmental footprint. Indeed, an assessment by the Centre international de référence sur le cycle de vie des produits, procédés et services estimates that the plant would have emitted the equivalent of 704 kilotonnes of CO2 per year.

However, if the extraction, transportation and use of the gas is included, the equivalent number would be 45,486 kilotonnes per year.

LNG Quebec has argued that its project would actually reduce total global greenhouse gas emissions, since its product would be "a transitional energy that will replace other more polluting energies, such as coal and fuel oil," which are still widely used in Europe and Asia.

The Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) remained skeptical of these claims, warning the government that it "cannot expect net reductions in GHGs globally," and that the distribution of natural gas might instead slow down some countries' transition to renewable energy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2021.

--

This article was produced with financial support from Facebook and The Canadian Press News Fellowships.

More to come.