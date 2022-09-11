Day 15: Quebec leaders will be in the field but with a less busy schedule

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

  • Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

    Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

    Newly elected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers his acceptance speech on stage after winning the leadership, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

  • Stampeders add to Elks misery with 56-28 road win

    Tommy Stevens scored four short-yardage touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders helped the Edmonton Elks equal an unfortunate record for consecutive home losses with a 56-28 drubbing in the Labour Day rematch on Saturday.

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon