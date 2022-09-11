Day 15: Quebec leaders will be in the field but with a less busy schedule
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault will be campaigning in the Centre-du-Quebec region one day after his party released its costed platform.
The incumbent premier is scheduled to hold a rally with supporters in the afternoon in the Drummond--Bois-Francs riding, where his party received more than 50 per cent of the vote in 2018.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Montmorency Metro station in Laval, Montreal's largest suburb, before heading to a block party.
The visit to Laval, once a Liberal stronghold, comes one day after a Leger poll suggested the party is at risk of losing seats in the city, as well as in Montreal, to the CAQ and Quebec solidaire.
Quebec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be in Saguenay, Que., 200 kilometres north of Quebec City, to announce his key platform plank for rural areas in the province.
He will then head to Chibougamau, Que., almost 400 kilometres northwest of Saguenay, for a public event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 11, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes journey through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral.
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped amid fighting
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.
Russian troops retreat after Ukraine counteroffensive
Ukrainian forces on Sunday pushed its counteroffensive in the country's east, exploiting quick gains they made in a week of fighting that has sharply changed the course of the conflict.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Biden to honour 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
President Joe Biden is set to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon, a year after he ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the U.S. and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.
U.K. government warns of public safety risks as crowds grow to mourn Queen Elizabeth II
The U.K. government is warning of potential safety risks to the public in London as thousands mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the country prepares for her funeral, among many other commemorative events.
Royal Standard: The significance of the flag draped on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, as it begins its journey to her final resting place, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and featured a wreath of white flowers on top.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
House of Commons to hold 'special session' Sept. 15 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II
Members of Parliament will return to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a 'special session' to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, the federal government announced Saturday.
Toronto
Man seriously injured after being shot in stomach downtown
A man has serious injuries after being shot in the stomach downtown early Sunday morning.
Man, 19, seriously injured in North York shooting: Toronto police
A 19-year-old man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.
Atlantic
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Maritimers share their experiences meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Russell Simpson and Mayann Francis are two Maritimers from two separate walks of life who share something remarkable in common.
In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Maritimes
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Maritimes on numerous occasions. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca has collected photos of Queen Elizabeth II's tours of the Maritime provinces.
London
Fire outside a London church allegedly intentionally set
Police say a fire outside of a church was intentionally set Friday evening
Book of Condolences locked up for weekend as Londoners remember the Queen
London, Ont. residents looking to sign a book of condolences for the late Queen Elizabeth the Second are out of luck this weekend.
Water slides at East Park are not being decommissioned
It's the end of an era at East Park as people lined up for one last ride on the historic waterslides, Saturday.
Northern Ontario
First Annual Meagan Pilon Memorial Walk in Sudbury
Please Bring Me Home, a missing persons group in Greater Sudbury run by volunteers, is hosting an event Sunday to raise awareness of missing Canadians in honour of a missing Sudbury girl.
11-year-old boy identified as Meteor Lake boat crash victim
The Nickel City Hockey community in Sudbury is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Riley Salemink following a boat crash on Meteor Lake on Sept. 4.
Calgary
One person dead in Deerfoot motorcycle collision
One person died Saturday morning when two motorcycles collided.
Charles III formally proclaimed King; Princes William, Harry appear together
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.
Stampeders add to Elks misery with 56-28 road win
Tommy Stevens scored four short-yardage touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders helped the Edmonton Elks equal an unfortunate record for consecutive home losses with a 56-28 drubbing in the Labour Day rematch on Saturday.
Kitchener
Cambridge city councillor reportedly in hospital after being struck by vehicle
Cambridge Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Jan Liggett is reportedly in hospital after being struck by a vehicle near city hall.
Former OPP commissioner weighs in after Brantford police break down wrong door
The Brantford Police Service says it’s working to determine how officers knocking down a door for a drug investigation ended up at the wrong home.
Local farm invites women to wreck their dresses in support of a good cause
Old gowns were pulled out of the closet for a good cause on Saturday as a farm in Bright, Ont. invited women to come out to wreck their dresses in support of the Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
BC Liberals win Surrey South byelection
The BC Liberals have won the byelection in Surrey South, with voters electing Elenore Sturko to represent the riding in the legislature.
B.C. First Nations leaders call on King Charles for change as some caught 'between two worlds'
Indigenous leaders are calling on the newly-confirmed King of the Commonwealth and Canada to renounce a controversial colonial policy as British Columbians of mixed heritage face conflicting emotions about the Queen’s death.
Man charged with second-degree murder in 2017 killing of Abbotsford woman
A man has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in relation to the 2017 killing of Abbotsford's Chelsea Gauthier.
Edmonton
2 dead after ambulance and car collide Saturday morning
An early morning crash near Thorsby, Alta., has left two people, including one paramedic, dead.
Windsor
First captured in 1959, rare home video of Queen's visit to Windsor gets royal restoration
A vintage film reel which has been sitting in an Ontario man's garage has been restored by a Windsor-based filmmaker, showing never-before-seen home video of Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the city in 1959.
Rotary International trying to get species back on track with launch of 'Monarch Express'
A unique Canadian Pacific engine and boxcar will leave Windsor Saturday to follow the migratory path of the endangered monarch butterfly
'Our city is truly on the cusp of greatness'. Incumbent mayor launches re-election campaign in Windsor
Drew Dilkens officially launched his third bid to be mayor of the City of Windsor Saturday
Regina
'You don't have to do this alone': World Suicide Prevention Day in Regina highlights mental health supports
'You don’t have to do this alone.' That was the message that was reiterated on Saturday as Journey to Hope in Regina set up an event for World Suicide Prevention Day.
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
Ottawa
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Frustration mounts as Canadians without primary care doctors continue to wait
Six million Canadians do not have a family doctor according to new research, and many have been waiting more than a year to get one.
Saskatoon
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
Saskatoon has 4 of the rarest musical instruments in the world and you can hear them
The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is planning a concert series with instruments that are hundreds of years old and the only collection in Canada.