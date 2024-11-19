MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police arrest 2 suspects in killing of Montreal cryptocurrency influencer

    Quebec provincial police have arrested two suspects in the death of 24-year-old cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Darius Perry, 27, of Châteauguay, and Nackael Hickey, 26, of Montreal, are expected to appear at the Valleyfield courthouse on Tuesday to face charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

    Mirshahi's body was found dead in the l’Île-de-la-Visitation nature park in Montreal's Ahunstic-Cartierville borough on Oct. 30. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police allege he was one of four people who were kidnapped from a condo building in Old Montreal on June 21 and that he was killed on the same day. Perry and Hickey are also facing kidnapping charges in relation to three of those people.

    The SQ said the two co-accused were arrested Tuesday with the help of Châteauguay police and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 1-800-659-4264.

    A woman is also facing multiple charges following Mishahi's death. Joanie Lepage, 32, was arrested Aug. 22 and is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and accessory after the fact to murder.

    Public records show that Mishahi was the subject of an investigation by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the regulatory body that oversees the financial sector in Quebec.

    An administrative tribunal decision described him as the owner and operator of "of a private paid Telegram group called Crypto Paradise Island."

    The decision issued an order to stop him from acting as "a broker or investment advisor" as well as another order "prohibiting transactions in securities," for Mirshahi, two other individuals, and a company.

