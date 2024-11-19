Peace tree removed from McGill University campus

A white pine sapling planted during a Haudenosaunee Peace Ceremony at McGill University's downtown campus on Sunday, held in solidarity with the people of Gaza and “all people fighting for peace,” was removed by the following day.

In a statement, the university confirmed it had removed the sapling and decorative rocks, saying the action was unauthorized and that organizers had proceeded without permission.

“Following a Monday afternoon email from an organizer, a McGill representative indicated how they could retrieve their materials, including the sapling, which had been carefully moved into a new pot with fresh soil,” McGill said.

“The morning of Nov.19, after making arrangements with McGill staff, two students picked up the sapling and rocks on behalf of organizers.”

Kanien’kehá:ka women activists from Kanesatake condemned the removal calling it a “desecration of the Haudenosaunee symbol of peace,” and a “hate crime.”

“Accepting the planting of the Great White Pine, a symbol of peace for the Haudenosaunee, would have demonstrated McGill’s commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples,” the activists said in a statement.

“McGill states on its web site that it ‘honours the past and reconcile[s] the future,’ yet your response has been anything but reflective of reconciliation. This is not reconciliation—it is a praxis of colonialism,” they added.

On Sunday, Mohawk activist Katsi'tsakwas Ellen Gabriel, who spoke at the ceremony, said the great white pine is symbol of peace.

The small tree, brought from Kanesatake, was planted to promote peace among all people.

The tree planting ceremony took place on the university’s lower field, the same location where a pro-Palestinian encampment stood for over two months last spring.

On Tuesday, Gabriel said on social media that the sapling had been returned to Kanesatake.

With files from Erika Morris.