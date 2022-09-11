Québec solidaire wants more immigrants to settle in the regions

Québec solidaire has reiterated the party's intention that more immigrants settle in the regions permanently.

Parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, however, says a committee of experts should determine Quebec's capacity to receive immigrants.

On more than one occasion during the campaign, Nadeau-Dubois said that the target should be between 60,000 and 80,000 people per year for all of Quebec.

The precise number would be determined by a committee of experts.

Immigration lawyer and candidate in Saint-Henri-Saint-Anne Guillaume Rivard-Cliche did not completely close the door to a higher threshold than 80,000, if the experts recommended it.

However, he said the QS range would be based on the experts' consensus.

"Let's see the expert reports, let's see the needs. We have more than 200,000 jobs available, will have to resolve the issue of the labour shortage," he said.

Nadeau-Dubois, however, restated his previous commitment.

"The position is clear, from 60,000 to 80,000," he said at an announcement on Sunday in Chicoutimi. "The range within which we are comfortable. Then after that, we will give the mandate to an expert committee to decide the exact figure."

The left-wing party announced its immigration model, which includes the creation of Carrefours d'accueil en immigration in each region, investments in francization in the workplace and to offer immigrants a ticket worth $ 200 to discover Quebec culture.