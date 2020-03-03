MONTREAL -- The woman diagnosed with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Quebec has been taken to the new quarantine unit of the Jewish General Hospital for further evaluation.

Quebec public health officials confirmed the case on Friday, saying the patient is a woman from the Montreal region who recently returned from a trip to Iran.

#COVID19 – Au Québec, en date du 3 mars 15h, la situation est la suivante:

➡ 1 cas confirmé

➡ 0 cas probable

➡ 7 personnes sous investigation

➡ 203 analyses négatives



Suivez nos mises à jour: https://t.co/yETVR481Go #santéquébec — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 3, 2020

Health officials say that apart from visiting the clinic where she was diagnosed, the woman's contacts in Montreal were limited to family and friends.

"This case has been effectively managed by health network professionals," Montreal public health said in a statement, adding that regional health officials are working with the agency "to identify the close contacts of the person to prevent the spread of COVID-19."



The Jewish General is one of two designated response hospitals in Montreal. A portion of one floor was renovated in 2016 to handle pandemic diseases following an outbreak of Swine Flu. Twenty-four rooms in the hospital’s K Pavilion are equipped with specialized ventilation systems designed to ensure virulent diseases can’t spread.

Hers was the 14th confirmed case of the virus in Canada, and the first outside Ontario and British Columbia. The total number of cases in Canada is now at 20.