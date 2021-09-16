MONTREAL -- Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Thursday that 782 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 400,625.

Of the new cases, 576 came from people who were unvaccinated, 42 from people who received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago, and 164 people were double-vaxxed more than a week prior to their positive test.

Of the total infections, 382,703 are reported to have recovered, an increase of 653.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is monitoring 6,607 active COVID-19 cases, a rise of 127 from the day before.

Two more people have died due to the disease, bringing that total to 11,315.

The ministry said 26 more people checked into the province's hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and 20 were discharged from hospital. Of the 26, 21 patients were unvaccinated, four received one dose more than two weeks ago and one person was double-vaxxed more than seven days prior to entering the facility.

This means hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus rose by six, bringing the total to 256. Of those, 87 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of two in the last 24 hours.

On Sept. 14, 33,111 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 20,120 more doses of vaccine, including 18,886 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 12,686,736 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 157,291 Quebecers received their jab out of province.

The Health Ministry says 88 per cent of the eligible population (12 and older) has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 82 per cent have received both doses.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported an increase of 695 COVID-19 variant cases with the Delta variant making up the vast majority (685) of those cases.

There have now been 11,965 positive COVID-19 Delta variant cases reported in Quebec of the 81,960 across Canada. Alberta (32,835), British Columbia (17,210) and Ontario (15,925) have reported the highest number of Delta cases.