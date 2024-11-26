MONTREAL
    • Man, 26, extradited from France to charges in deadly 2023 beating outside Orange Julep

    A man was sent to hospital in critical condition on June 1, 2023 after he was beaten in the parking lot of Montreal's Orange Julep. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A man was sent to hospital in critical condition on June 1, 2023 after he was beaten in the parking lot of Montreal's Orange Julep. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Montreal police say a man has been arrested in France and extradited to Canada to face charges in connection with a deadly assault outside the city's Orange Julep restaurant in May 2023.

    According to the Quebec Crown prosecution office, the accused is 26-year-old Ismail Karaoui.

    Police say he was returned to Canadian soil Monday and appeared in court Tuesday. According to a warrant for his arrest, he is accused of the involuntary homicide of Andrei Petuhov, 50, and the assault of Roger Synavongsa on May 31, 2023.

    That evening, Petuhov was severely beaten in the restaurant's parking lot near the intersection of Décarie Boulevard and Paré Street after a fight broke out around 10:15 p.m. The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

    Police arrested the first suspect, a 22-year-old man, the following day, who was later charged with aggravated assault.

    The victim died two days later of his injuries in hospital.

    The 26-year-old accused was on the run following the assault and was on Canada-wide and international arrest warrants. He was arrested by French authorities last spring after collaborating with the Montreal police's major crime section.

    He is due to return to court on Dec. 11 for a bail hearing.

    The man's death marked the city's 10th homicide of 2023.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, or visit their local police station. People can also file an anonymous report by calling Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.

