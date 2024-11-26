MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 21-year-old man shot in Rosemont apartment

    Montreal police outside a Rosemont apartment following an armed assault. (Cosmo Santamaria / CTV) Montreal police outside a Rosemont apartment following an armed assault. (Cosmo Santamaria / CTV)
    Share

    A 21-year-old man is in hospital after an armed assault in Montreal's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

    Montreal police received a call around 6 p.m. about a man possibly wounded by gunshots in an apartment building. When officers arrived, they found the man with an injury to his upper body.

    Police said there is no fear for his life. 

    Witness accounts suggest several suspects broke into the apartment, shot the man, then fled. They have yet to be arrested, said police. 

    It's unclear whether the assault happened at the victim's residence.

    A crime scene was set up and the investigation is ongoing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News