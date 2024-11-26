21-year-old man shot in Rosemont apartment

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after an armed assault in Montreal's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police received a call around 6 p.m. about a man possibly wounded by gunshots in an apartment building. When officers arrived, they found the man with an injury to his upper body.

Police said there is no fear for his life.

Witness accounts suggest several suspects broke into the apartment, shot the man, then fled. They have yet to be arrested, said police.

It's unclear whether the assault happened at the victim's residence.

A crime scene was set up and the investigation is ongoing.