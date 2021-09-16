QUEBEC CITY -- Health Minister Christian Dubé is maintaining his position that 20,000 health-care workers must still get their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.

He was asked on Thursday about the possible disruption of services that could occur if these 20,000 reluctant workers were to be suspended without pay.

According to the minister, who says he remains "very firm" on his goal, it is still possible to get those thousands of workers -- 10,000 of whom are in direct contact with patients -- vaccinated before the deadline.

"I'm very firm on October 15, for the 20,000 who are not vaccinated, go get vaccinated," he told a press scrum at the National Assembly.

"I can't imagine that an orderly is not vaccinated to work in a CHSLD with all that we have experienced," he added.

Premier François Legault later added: "We have no choice."

"If I were a patient in a hospital, I would not accept that an unvaccinated nurse be near me."

"Are there vulnerable patients in Quebec who would go for dialysis who would accept that the nurse who deals with the patient is not vaccinated? I think not," he added.

"This means that these people will not be able to work. It will add to our nursing shortage problem. What is the least worst solution? We think it's to remove the people who are not doubly vaccinated."

Dubé is asking the heads of the CISSS and CIUSSS to prepare a "reorganization plan." He raised the possibility that unvaccinated workers could do administrative work from home.

What I said [to the CEOs]: "Don't talk to me about service breakdowns, I'm talking to you about service reorganization; it's very different,'" he said. "I'm committed to ensuring that people will not have service disruptions."

While the Liberal Party is in favour of mandatory vaccination, Québec solidaire and the Parti Québécois describe the government's approach as irresponsible.

"Throwing out 20,000 people with the current state of service disruption in the health-care system is crazy. We can't afford that," said PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon on Thursday.

WANTED: 4,000 NURSES

Dubé recalled his government's intention to attract at least 4,000 nurses to the public network through various financial incentives, which have not yet been announced.

The day before, Legault had opened the door wide to a new pay increase for nurses. On Thursday, he tried to lower expectations by stating that these incentives would be temporary.

"It is to offer them, for a certain period, a competitive remuneration, even perhaps higher than what is available in the private sector, because we must recover all the nurses that we are able to recover," he said.

The plan, even if temporary, will be "expensive," he said. "Several hundred million," added Finance Minister Eric Girard, who said Quebec "definitely has the means to do this."

"The money is available," he said in a press scrum. "Whatever the Minister of Health and his team ask of us will be given."

An announcement is expected in the next few days.

For her part, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said she favours "transforming the quality of life and working conditions of nurses," which would keep them in the public network.