MONTREAL -- Quebec shattered its previous record for new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Wednesday when it reported another 2,247 across the province.

Wednesday's update is the fourth time Quebec has set a record in a span of five days.

Since the start of the pandemic, 183,523 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec.

The province also reported 74 more deaths linked to the disease, for a total of 7,867. Of the latest deaths, 11 took place in the past 24 hours, 56 are from between Dec. 16 and Dec. 21, five are from before Dec. 16 and two are from an unknown date. The province also removed one death from its total as it was not attributable to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 from Tuesday to Wednesday and there are now 1,067 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 142 are in the intensive care ward, which is five more than Tuesday's total.

Health authorities reported that another 1,891 people were given the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine on Tuesday, for a total of 7,229.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 36,498 COVID-19 samples on Dec. 21 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

