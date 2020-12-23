MONTREAL -- Provincial and Montreal police more than doubled the number of tickets they handed out last week to people disobeying health measures, as officers give out fewer warnings and more fines.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported Monday that officers handed out 353 tickets between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20 while the Surete du Quebec (SQ) gave out 68 fines during the same time period.

Données #COVID19 | Du 7 au 13 décembre, le #SPVM a reçu 587 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 74 constats ou RIG, en plus d’inspecter 1 établissement licencié, 3 314 commerces et 139 lieux autres. pic.twitter.com/TxppsjeC2i — Police Montréal (@SPVM) December 14, 2020

Much of the SPVM's tickets appear to have been handed out during Sunday's demonstration against the health measures where police said they handed out 269 infractions. Montreal police said they received 530 calls during the same week.

The SQ reported that they also gave out 585 warnings over the week.

Du 14 au 20 décembre, les policiers de la Sûreté du Québec ont émis 68 constats ou rapports d’infraction générale, 585 avertissements et 6996 conducteurs ont été sensibilisés aux directives gouvernementales en vigueur. #COVID19 — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) December 22, 2020

By comparison, the SPVM reported handing out 74 tickets (587 calls) between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, while the SQ doled out 34 (785 warnings).

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers are handing out more tickets and less warnings now, but that patrols remain stable.

"We're not putting more patrollers, we're asking the public call 911 and we will have officers go there," he said. "We're still doing the same thing, and following what securite publique is telling us."

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 20, the SPVM handed out 544 $1,546 tickets for those either not wearing a mask, gathering or failing to properly distance themselves from others (1,527 calls), which is 106 more than the number handed out in November (438).

The SPVM reported handing out 3,819 infractions (477 per month) from March to November.

The SQ gave 121 tickets in December in addition to giving 8,057 warnings and advising 18,873 drivers of the health measures that were in force.