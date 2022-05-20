Quebec reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop below 1,500 patients
Quebec reported on Friday that there are 69 fewer patients receiving care in the province's hospitals for COVID-19 and 12 more people have died due to the novel coronavirus.
There remain 4,810 health-care workers absent from work due to COVID-19 reasons.
-- This is a developing story that will be updated.
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
LIVE NOW | Tam gives federal pandemic update, answers questions on monkeypox
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other federal officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual press conference.
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick say this week's coroner's inquest into the police killing of Chantel Moore demonstrates the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism.
Canada imposes additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs, bans some luxury goods trade
Canada said on Friday it was imposing additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banning the import and export of targeted luxury goods from Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The new measures would put restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of Vladimir Putin, according to an official statement.
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' red carpet
British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together on the red carpet for the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," on Thursday night.
Blocking inflammation may be why some pain becomes chronic, study finds
A new Canadian study has found that using anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids after injury may actually increase the chances of developing chronic pain.
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
Gas prices in Ontario set to rise again. This is when you should fill up
Gas prices in Ontario dropped 10 cents per litre on Friday ahead of the long weekend but the relief at the pumps is expected to be short-lived.
Ontario reports 24 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decrease
Ontario is reporting 24 COVID-19 deaths Friday, as hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to decrease.
Toronto mayor asks federal and provincial governments for help amid rash of carjackings
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
Former RCMP officers weigh in on N.S. Mass Casualty Commission testimony
As a former undercover RCMP officer and depot instructor, Calvin Lawrence has a blunt assessment of the RCMP response to Nova Scotia’s April 2020 massacre.
RCMP seeking accommodations for officers testifying at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP say the commission of inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will be violating its own rules if Mounties who endured trauma are called to testify without some form of accommodation.
Bus monitor charged with sexual assault
Police in Owen Sound have charged an 81-year-old man following an investigation into two young girls being touched inappropriately on a school bus.
Home is where your nest is, even on a busy road
It’s a busy section of Fanshawe Park Road, between Highbury Avenue and Adelaide Street, at first glance cars going by might not even notice, but truck driver Nathan Watson did during his route.
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Here's one way travellers are avoiding the massive delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport have seen passengers waiting on tarmacs and in long lines, and some travelers are now deciding to reroute their plans.
WATCH LIVE SOON | Jason Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak publicly for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
Alberta Advantage? Rachel Notley hopes to pick up support that Jason Kenney lost
Thousands of Albertans were stunned Wednesday night when Premier Jason Kenney announced his impending resignation from the job.
-
WEATHER | Potential showers in Calgary's May long weekend forecast
Daily high temperatures in Calgary are expected to improve as we move toward Victoria Day, but there is potential for some showers throughout the long weekend.
Hanover fire cleanup expected to take several days
It’s expected to take several days for Hanover police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze the tore through a downtown building.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team gives you the debate highlights and brings in some experts to talk about candidates' strategies moving forward.
May long weekend marks busiest travel weekend in years for British Columbians
It’s expected to be the busiest travel weekend in nearly two years, as British Columbians mark the May long weekend without strict pandemic measures.
-
Avian flu confirmed in Abbotsford, B.C., poultry flock
Avian flu has been found in a commercial flock in the Fraser Valley, the same area where 80 per cent of British Columbia's poultry farms are located.
-
Fossil fuel subsidies ending under B.C.'s new oil, gas royalty system
British Columbia is changing its decades-old royalty system, the fees it charges companies to extract publicly owned oil and gas, in an effort to align with provincial climate goals.
A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend for long weekend
The rain's behind us and the cool afternoons should be in the rear-view mirror soon.
Preparations begin for next phase of $27-million Cabana Road corridor upgrades
Preliminary work is beginning on the next phase of the $27-million Cabana Road construction project.
-
Pelee Island Ferry employees put strike action on hold
Unifor Local 444 has rescinded their strike notice for Owen Sound Transportation.
-
Windsor police extending reward money for unsolved murder cases
Windsor police are hoping an extension of reward money will help with several unsolved murder investigations.
Rain or shine Sask. Parks' camping season is underway
The weather might not be cooperating but the 2022 Sask. Parks camping season is officially underway kicking off on Thursday.
-
Sask. premier calls Jason Kenney's resignation a 'loss'
Saskatchewan’s premier says Jason Kenney’s resignation from his post in Alberta is a “loss.”
-
Fierce debates cap off Sask. legislative session
The spring session of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly came to a close on Thursday, wrapping up 10 weeks of fierce debate in the house.
Ottawa gas prices drop below $2 a litre at the start of the long weekend
Your long weekend road trip will be a little cheaper today, as gas prices drop below $2 a litre at Ottawa stations.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to pay 50 per cent of Ottawa's Stage 3 LRT project
"Fifty per cent of provincial funding for Stage 3 of Ottawa's regional transit plan is in the platform," Liberal leader Steven Del Duca told CTV Morning Live Friday morning.
-
Jail 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich again, Crown argues in Ottawa court
A Crown prosecutor argued on Thursday that Tamara Lich, an organizer of the “Freedom Convoy,” breached her bail conditions by accepting an award for her leadership during the Ottawa protest.
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, male found dead behind apartment building.
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim remembered as 'hard-working and helpful'
Charmaine Poorman isn’t ready to forgive the man accused of killing her brother, but she says her brother would.