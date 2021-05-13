MONTREAL -- The Quebec government presented a major reform to Bill 101 Thursday morning, aiming to strengthen the French language in the province.

The bill, called 'An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec,' was tabled at 10 a.m. in the Salon Bleu of the National Assembly in Quebec City by Minister Responsible for Languages, Simon Jolin-Barrette.

At 11:15 a.m., Premier Francois Legault and Jolin-Barrette will hold a news conference.

WATCH LIVE HERE: Quebec unveils French language reform bill LIVE AT 11:15 A.M.

The reform to Bill 101 is one of the government's biggest portfolios, with language minister announcing a $17-million investment last month to promote French in Quebec

This is a developing story. Check back here for live updates.