MONTREAL -- The Legault government will table its long-awaited reform to the French language charter on Thursday, a source confirmed to CTV News.

In a tweet posted Tuesday evening, Premier Francois Legault teased the development by saying an "important" announcement is coming Thursday after meeting with Quebec's language minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette.

Rencontre préparatoire avec @SJB_CAQ en vue d’une annonce importante ce jeudi du gouvernement du Québec.… mais je ne vous dis pas laquelle! �� pic.twitter.com/CjAU4KbqI6 — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 11, 2021

It's not yet known what reforms will be unveiled this week. The CAQ government has said previously that it intends to table its changes to Bill 101 before the end of the current parliamentary session next month.

On April 22, the premier said at a news conference he would not shy away from using the notwithstanding clause to shield the bill from legal challenges. He said, very bluntly, that he would likely use the legal tool to "to protect our collective rights."

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.