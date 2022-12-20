Quebec premier 'more optimistic' on health-funding deal after meeting with Trudeau

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he is "more optimistic" about reaching a health-care funding deal with Ottawa after his meeting today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Legault spoke to reporters after meeting with the prime minister in Montreal, but Trudeau did not take questions.

Canada's premiers are in negotiations with the federal government for a new funding agreement as pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms across the country buckle under severe strain.

The Quebec premier says he left the meeting more confident that the prime minister will hold a health-care meeting with premiers and increase federal health transfers to provinces.

Legault says Trudeau has been hesitant to meet with premiers on the subject of health care out of fear that the discussions would end in failure.

Provinces and territories have demanded an increase to the Canada Health Transfer -- the main source of federal funds to provincial health systems -- but Trudeau has said that will happen only if the provinces agree to reform and improve those systems.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 20, 2022