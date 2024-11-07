MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Dube to provide update on Quebec government's health care plan

    Health Minister Christian Dubé at the National Assembly on Nov. 5, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press) Health Minister Christian Dubé at the National Assembly on Nov. 5, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
    Quebec City -

    As Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé prepares to give an update on his health care plan, the official opposition is already denouncing it as a failure across the board.

    According to the latest annual report from the Ministry of Health, the minister has only achieved three of his 34 objectives, Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) MNA André Fortin told reporters on Thursday morning.

    "The situation is not improving. People are waiting longer to see their doctor, longer to see a specialist, longer to get their surgery. That's Christian Dubé's record," he said.

    He gave the example of Louise, a 70-year-old woman who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and had to wait 11 months for surgery.

    Due to the delay, she now has to undergo chemotherapy.

    Dubé is scheduled to give an update on the progress of his health care plan at a press conference in Quebec City on Thursday afternoon.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 7, 2024.

