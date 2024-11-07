$10K reward for info on man wanted in Ahuntsic-Cartierville killing

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information on a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough earlier this year.

Montreal police (SPVM) says its major crime unit is still seeking Dylan Denis, 28, who has been on a Canada-wide arrest warrant since June following the May 17 fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man on Park Avenue near Legendre Street.

The force says the suspects in the killing fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Sun Youth is offering the financial reward for Dylan, who allegedly participated in the killing.

Police released these images of tattoos on Dylan Denis' hands. (SPVM)

Montreal police says the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are assisting in the investigation.

Police have already arrested two men, aged 25 and 31, in the case; they are facing charges of first-degree murder.

One was arrested in Saint-Jérôme, Que. and the other in Prince George, B.C., with the help of the Vancouver Police Service, the Victoria Police Service and other policing partners.

Police describe Denis as a white, French-speaking man who is five feet five inches tall, weighs about 169 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos on his body, including one on his neck reading "CRIME PAY$," as well as others on his hands, back, torso and arms.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or their local police station.