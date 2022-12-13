Quebec can welcome 112,000 immigrants a year, says Trudeau

Quebec can very well receive 112,000 immigrants a year, and mainly francophones, in order to maintain its political weight in the country while protecting the French language, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Quebec currently has the full capacity to receive 112,000 immigrants per year … That's a fact," he said Monday afternoon in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press. And, according to him, Quebec already has "all the tools" to ensure that "almost all of these people would be Francophones."

Trudeau was confronted with the fact that Quebecers make up 22.3 per cent of the Canadian population and that this figure is, therefore, the proportion of the 500,000 immigrants his government recently announced it would welcome annually by 2025.

During the interview, the prime minister repeatedly noted that immigration is "an important solution" to the labour shortage in Quebec and the rest of the country.

"There are entrepreneurs in Beauce who can't hire enough people to fill their contracts," he said.

But Trudeau insisted that Quebec "doesn't need" to sacrifice its weight in Canada on the back of the economy and should consider raising its immigration thresholds. "That is a reflection that the Quebec government can and should undertake," he said.

However, in the eyes of Quebec Premier François Legault, it would be downright "suicidal" for his province to welcome more than 50,000 permanent immigrants per year, as is the case at the moment.

According to him, it is a matter of respecting the "capacity to welcome, learn French and integrate."

In fact, none of the major political parties in Quebec believe that the province's integration capacity is in the six figures. During the recent election campaign, Québec solidaire proposed a range of 60,000 to 80,000 per year, the Liberal Party a threshold of 70,000 and the Parti québécois, 35,000.

Trudeau said in the interview he wasn't suggesting 112,000 immigrants per year as a specific level.

As soon as Ottawa's new 500,000 immigrant target was announced, Quebec's Minister of Immigration, Francisation and Integration, Christine Fréchette, went before the microphones to say that the number of immigrants Quebec receives "will not change, no matter how many immigrants arrive elsewhere in Canada."

In a major speech to Quebec's national assembly two weeks ago, Legault argued that the future of French in Quebec must be linked to immigration policies. The premier said it is his "imperative duty" and immense responsibility to reverse the decline in the use of French.

Legault had argued that Quebec should rely on receiving more French-speaking immigrants to achieve this. His goal is that all economic immigrants received will be francophones by 2026.

Quebec's share of Canada's population has been steadily declining for decades. It has dropped from 27.8 per cent in 1972 to 22.3 per cent in 2022, a decline of 5.5 per cent in 50 years.

By comparison, the proportion of Ontarians in the country has grown steadily over the same period, from 35.8 per cent to 38.8 per cent, an increase of 3.0 per cent.

Last spring, a Liberal bill to ensure that Quebec maintains its 78 seats in the House of Commons was passed. However, this only halts the decline in the province's representation, which was to lose one seat, but does not prevent a decline in its relative weight as seats are added elsewhere in the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 13, 2022.