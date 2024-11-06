'It ruined my life': Former Montreal nursing student seeks $600K in damages after sexual assault at college
Warning: This article contains details of sexual assault.
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, filed a complaint with Montreal police. Just before the accused, 61-year-old Boris Stanley Paredes, was set to go on trial, he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on Sept. 3, 2024. He received a suspended sentence and three years of probation, along with 240 hours of community service as part of his sentence.
Now 20 years old, the victim is suing him, the CEGEP, and the West Montreal Readaptation Centre where he was employed for $600,000 in damages. The centre provides specialized services for adults and children with an intellectual disability.
A woman who was sexually assaulted in November 2021 has launched a $600,000 lawsuit against a Montreal college, a rehabilitation centre, and a former supervisor. (CTV News)
In an interview with CTV news, she said the assault "ruined my life" and caused her to go into a downward spiral that led to her dropping out of school twice, turning to drugs, and self-harm.
"When it happened, I was paralyzed, like physically paralyzed. And in my head, I remember just screaming at the top of my lungs for him to stop and just leave me be," she said.
Massages preceded sexual assault, lawsuit says
The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court on Tuesday, is seeking $250,000 in moral damages and loss of enjoyment of life, $250,000 in loss of future income, and $100,000 in punitive damages.
Attempts by CTV News to reach Paredes on Wednesday were unsuccessful. The lawyer who represented him at his criminal trial said he was not aware of the lawsuit.
According to the document, the victim was enrolled in college's social science program in the fall of 2021 at the time of the assault. She was taking a psychology course that required her to participate in a voluntary program that paired her with an adult with special needs and write journal logs for her class.
Paredes was a supervisor of the program, who developed a relationship with the woman in the first few months of her program and would sometimes give her "pressure point massages" to relieve stress, the lawsuit alleges.
On Nov. 9, 2021, the woman went to his office in John Abbott's Penfield building to talk about a distressing family matter. In tears, she was again offered a massage, but this time he allegedly asked her to lie down on his desk and turn on her stomach before he sexually assaulted her for approximately two hours.
Too scared to report the incident herself, she told a friend, who later reported the incident to the college. A school official interviewed the victim and helped her prepare a statement that would be provided to police, the lawsuit says.
'He didn't entirely break me'
According to the lawsuit, the victim suffered "significant life-altering" effects after the assault, including two suicide attempts, post-traumatic stress, nightmares, panic attacks. At one point, she "installed a camera in her bedroom because she couldn’t tell if he was there."
"Since dropping out of school, the Plaintiff has had modest earnings in odd jobs such as a cashier / server at a grocery store, pizza delivery, and selling music equipment. This work does not offer the same salary or job security that a nurse would enjoy," according to the lawsuit.
Now that Paredes has been convicted, she said wants to pursue a civil suit to send him a message.
"That I'm gonna get through this and he didn't entirely break me. Yes, you know he broke me for a few years, and I'll always be scarred by it somehow, but I'm going to get my life back together, and I'm going to be me again very soon, I'm hoping," she told CTV News.
The victim's lawyer, Jeff Orenstein, said the CEGEP is liable for damages because he worked on school grounds.
John Abbott College declined an interview request on Wednesday. In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the college said it had still not been served with the lawsuit.
"John Abbott College takes matters such as these very seriously and wants to ensure that all members of our community feel safe and are part of an environment that is free of sexual violence and harassment of any kind," wrote Debbie Cribb in an email.
"When we were made aware, in 2021, of what was at that time an alleged assault, the College Sexual Assault Resource Team (SART) swiftly moved into action to support the student in question. The individual the student identified as being responsible for the assault was the onsite educator with the West Montreal Readaptation Centre (WMRC). He was not employed by the College. The quick response and support of the student by the SART team resulted not only in her care, but also the immediate removal of the WMRC employee."
The Readaptation Centre declined to comment on the civil suit.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
What might Donald Trump's election win mean for Canadians
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic
Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.
Kamala Harris concedes: Here's what she said in her speech
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris has conceded the U.S. election to Republican Donald Trump.
Who won the popular vote? U.S. election vote totals from the past 40 years
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
Canada ordered the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform.
Newfoundland hockey player suspended, banned from local arena after off-ice fight with fan
A combination of a thrown stick and thrown punches have given a senior hockey player in Newfoundland a three-game suspension and an indefinite ban from one of his league's six arenas.
Kingston, Ont. doctor fighting OHIP clawback of $660K in pandemic vaccination payments
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
Read the full transcript of Donald Trump's victory speech
The former U.S. president and now president-elect addressed a crowd of supporters at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after 2:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
6 hospitalized after fire at North York apartment building
Six people have been transported to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in North York.
-
Suspect wanted after same west Toronto address allegedly intentionally set on fire twice
Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for two recent arsons in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
-
1 dead, 2 critically injured after pit collapses during sewer pipe repair in North York
One man has died and two have been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being trapped by a pit in North York, police say.
Ottawa
-
'It will be interesting': Ottawans react to Trump's victory
As the dust settles following a tumultuous U.S. presidential election, people north of the border are trying to make sense of what a second term as president for Donald Trump means for Canada.
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor fighting OHIP clawback of $660K in pandemic vaccination payments
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
-
'To look at it, it's unbelievable': surveying damage after devastating Orleans house fire
One day after a devastating fire in Orléans that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged a third, friends and neighbours are rallying around those impacted by the massive blaze that spread quickly.
Atlantic
-
Two recent N.S. homicides linked by intimate partner violence
The recent deaths of two seniors in Cole Harbour, N.S., were confirmed to be the result of intimate partner violence, which came only weeks after another instance of intimate partner violence resulted in two deaths in Enfield.
-
Inquest into New Brunswick teen's death who died in school bus incident wraps up
An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl who died in 2022 following an incident involving a school bus wrapped up Wednesday with multiple recommendations from the jury.
-
Commercial fishers seek $10 million in damages against 'illegal' N.S. lobster buyers
A commercial lobster fishing group in Nova Scotia has gone to court seeking $10 million in damages against companies it alleges are buying illegally caught lobster.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Northern Ontario
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
-
One sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
London
-
Terrified witness called father on night of bush party shooting
Braedan Bubb-Clarke told the jury he was 17 years old when he attended the bush party off of Pack Road in southwest London with his friends, including the shooting victim Josue Silva.
-
Developers sell the last privately owned portion of Sifton Bog to UTRCA
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
-
Land claim moves into 'meaningful remedies' phase following supreme court decision
Officials with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation are disappointed in the latest decision by the Supreme Court of Canada considering their 1854 treaty claim.
Kitchener
-
Donald Trump wins U.S. presidential election, Harris concedes in speech about democracy
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in Cambridge for a tire issue
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
Windsor
-
Shots fired in downtown Windsor parking lot
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a downtown parking lot.
-
'Colossal failure': GECDSB financial recovery plan approved
A multi-year financial recovery plan has been approved by Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) trustees, much to the dismay of parents and students who left Tuesday’s meeting disappointed.
-
Over $65,000 in drugs seized after suspects arrested in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested two suspects and seized over $65,000 in drugs.
Barrie
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
-
Human trafficking trial resumes with woman alleging abuse, exploitation
The trial for a Simcoe County couple accused of human trafficking resumed in a Bradford courtroom on Wednesday, with the complainant testifying the defendants left her physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted.
-
Mother of one planning a very merry Christmas after lottery win
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court allows police to apply to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton's farm
The B.C. Supreme Court says it has jurisdiction to order the disposal of thousands of pieces of evidence seized from Robert Pickton's pig farm decades ago, whether it was used in his murder trial or not.
-
First-of-its-kind B.C. study looks at impacts of menopause
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
-
B.C. premier congratulates Trump, looks ahead to 'shared priorities'
Political leaders in British Columbia offered their congratulations to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, as concerns loom about the impact his administration will have on the province’s economy.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court allows police to apply to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton's farm
The B.C. Supreme Court says it has jurisdiction to order the disposal of thousands of pieces of evidence seized from Robert Pickton's pig farm decades ago, whether it was used in his murder trial or not.
-
'My tears will not stop': B.C. family farm forced to kill all chickens and ducks after avian flu outbreak
A petting farm on Vancouver Island is mourning the loss of its entire flock of chickens and ducks after they contracted avian influenza.
-
First-of-its-kind B.C. study looks at impacts of menopause
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
Winnipeg
-
Icy roads a factor in 19-vehicle crash that killed Manitoba man: RCMP
Police are investigating after 19 vehicles were involved in a fatal collision on a Manitoba roadway.
-
Manitoba premier strikes optimistic tone on relations with new Trump administration
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he will continue to push the benefits of trade with the United States now that the election south of the border is over.
-
'It is very scary': Advocates urge Manitobans to test homes for radon
Health advocates are warning Manitobans about an odorless, colourless killer that could be lurking in your home.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior charged with sexual assaults of Canadian immigrant
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
-
Trap set in Calgary's Fish Creek Park after black bear spotted nearby
A bear trap has been set up in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park after a black bear was spotted in the area.
-
17-year-old charged in Market Mall bear spray attack
Calgary police have charged a youth accused in a bear spray attack at Market Mall.
Edmonton
-
Warrants issued for 2 women in animal shelter robbery as donations pour in
Warrants have been issued for two women in connection with a theft at a local animal shelter.
-
Uber driver left with life-threatening injuries after stabbing, robbery
An Uber driver is in hospital after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton on Tuesday night.
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Parkland County crash involving school bus
One person is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition because of a crash on Tuesday in Parkland County.
Regina
-
Man who robbed 5 Sask. Tim Hortons restaurants, 12 in Alberta, arrested
A 25-year-old man from Medicine Hat who robbed a dozen Tim Horton’s locations in Alberta and five more in Saskatchewan has been arrested, according to RCMP.
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
'Out with the old and in with the new': YWCA Regina opens new facility
YWCA Regina has officially opened their new Kikaskihtanaw Centre for Women and Families.
Saskatoon
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate Gordon Wyant
After serving as a 14-year MLA and a 12-year cabinet minister, handling key portfolios like justice, education and serving as deputy premier, Wyant is back in Saskatoon running for mayor.
-
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.