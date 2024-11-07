PWHL's Montreal Victoire unveils new jersey

MONTREAL
    Montreal Victoire alternate captain Laura Stacey wears the team's new jersey. (PWHL)
    Montreal's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team, the Victoire, unveiled its new jersey Thursday.

    "I absolutely love our new jerseys with the Montreal Victoire logo," said alternate captain Laura Stacey. "The cream and maroon from our historic first season are still dominant, but the addition of the navy and light blue are a fitting touch and a nod to our Quebec roots."

    According to the team, the "classic style honours the heritage of the city, the team and the province. The jersey numbers are adorned with a Fleur-de-lys motif, reinforcing Montreal's cultural pride."

    The 2024-25 PWHL season for the Montreal Victoire is slated to start on Nov. 30 at Place Bell in Laval against the Ottawa Charge.

    Fan replica PWHL jerseys. (BAUER - PWHL)

    "We, as players cannot wait to wear these jerseys together for the first time, but more importantly see them unite our city and our fans as they are proudly worn both near and far," Stacey added.

    The Montreal Victoire is one of six teams in the PWHL, founded in 2023 and already breaking multiple attendance records, including last April when 21,105 spectators attended a Montreal vs. Toronto game at the Bell Centre.

