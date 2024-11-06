Quebec couple calls for stronger travel warning after violent attack in Panama

WARNING: This story and video contain graphic details of violence.

A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.

Genevieve Plouffe and her partner, Martin Audette, say they were assaulted, leaving Audette severely beaten and both traumatized.

“They beat him, for more than 20 minutes with machine guns and a hammer and they put a machine gun in my mouth,” Plouffe recounted.

The couple left Canada two years ago to travel across North America, sharing their adventure with thousands of followers on social media.

Plouffe said that the attackers broke all of their windows and dragged Audette outside. When she could no longer hear his voice, she feared the worst.

“I thought he died,” she said.

As suddenly as it started the assault stopped. Plouffe said the group must have realized the couple had no money and no drugs.

She added police arrived almost an hour after the attack began and an ambulance hours later.

The couple wants the Canadian government to update its travel advisories to Panama.

Currently, the government’s website suggests the risk is low but lists high-crime areas where travellers should use more caution.

In an email to CTV News Global Affairs Canada said it was aware of the incident involving the couple.

“Canada takes this situation very seriously and is in contact with local authorities involved in this incident to gather more information, and with the victims to provide consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed,” the statement said.

Additionally, Global Affairs Canada said that the government cannot pay for legal fees or medical expenses but can provide Canadians abroad with information on how to apply for emergency financial assistance through the Department of Justice Victims Fund.

Plouffe said she and her partner are focused on their emotional and physical recoveries.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a friend to help them with nearly $40,000 in medical, legal and security costs.