Quebec police suggest man facing child pornography and luring charges had other victims
The Quebec provincial police's online child exploitation division believes the man recently charged with child pornography possession and luring counts may have had other victims.
Nicolas Gauthier, 47, appeared in the Victoriaville courthouse on two counts of luring and child pornography possession charges.
"The investigation suggests that the suspect may have had other minor victims," the Surete du Quebec said in a release. "He used a fake profile on the Instagram platform and the online ad site Craiglist to contact his victims."
Police say Gauthier used the name Olivier Daoust to contact victims.
The SQ is asking any potential victims to contact investigators at 1-800-659-4264.
