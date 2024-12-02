MONTREAL
    • Vehicle set on fire in Pointe-Claire

    Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in Pointe-Claire on the West Island early Monday morning.

    The force says it received 911 calls at 2:40 a.m. about a vehicle engulfed in flames in the driveway of a home on Hastings Avenue near Empress Avenue.

    Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control but the vehicle is considered a total loss.

    The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson unit.

    Investigators are onsite to find out more about the incident.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2024.

