    • Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each score twice as Bruins beat Canadiens on 100th anniversary

    Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates after a goal with teammates Mark Kastelic (47) and Trent Frederic, top right, as Montreal Canadiens players react during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates after a goal with teammates Mark Kastelic (47) and Trent Frederic, top right, as Montreal Canadiens players react during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    Charlie McAvoy scored two goals — one coming when Boston scored three times in 70 seconds during the opening period — and the Bruins celebrated the 100th anniversary of their first NHL game with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

    Charlie Coyle also had two goals — one during the outburst — for the Bruins, who posted a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Maroons in their initial NHL game on Dec. 1, 1924, at the then-Boston Arena.

    Cole Caufield scored twice for Montreal, which has lost four of five.

    McAvoy scored on a wraparound at 11:45. David Pastrnak one-timed a shot from the right circle 55 seconds later. Coyle scored his first on a backhander 15 seconds later.

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was in attendance as the Bruins closed a year of celebrating different eras during their first 100 years.

    “It was a remarkable year, but this is a remarkable franchise — 100 years old,” he said between the opening two periods.

    Takeaways

    Canadiens: For large stretches, they certainly looked like one of the NHL’s worst teams. They looked better in the third period.

    Bruins: They were energized at the start, winning for the fourth time in six games since interim coach Joe Sacco took over for fired Jim Montgomery.

    Key moment

    With Hall of Famers Bobby Orr, Willie O’Ree, Ray Bourque and Johnny Bucyk leading a group of past and current players during an on-ice, pregame ceremony, Boston symbolically “closed the vault” on the previous 100 years.

    “A 100 years! I’m 89,” O’Ree said before the game. “I’m just so proud to be a part of the Bruins’ family.”

    Bourque said: “This being the final chapter, closing the book on 100 years, it’s just amazing the history and everything that’s happened in a hundred years for the Boston Bruins.”

    Key stat

    Three goals in 70 seconds.

    Up next

    The Canadiens host the Rangers on Tuesday and the Bruins are home against the Red Wings the same night.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024. 

