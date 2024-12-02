Snow, rain on the way to Montreal this week

A dusting of snow greeted Montrealers early Monday morning, with more expected to hit the ground by the end of the week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the week is starting off with a mainly cloudy day and chances of flurries.

The high on Monday is slated to be minus one degree Celsius, but windchill could make it feel like minus 12.

Snow is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a mix of snow and rain on Thursday.

Temperatures should stay around the freezing mark.

Friday is slated to be sunny, though cooler with a high of minus five degrees Celsius and a low of minus 13 degrees Celsius.

The weekend could bring a mix of sun and cloud with additional chances of flurries.

The high is predicted to be minus seven degrees Celsius on Saturday and minus four degrees Celsius on Sunday.