Montreal-area man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women facing 33 new charges
A Montreal-area man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women he met through online dating sites is facing 33 new charges after more complainants came forward to police.
Samuel Moderie, 28, is now facing a total of 46 criminal charges, including sexual assault, overcoming resistance by causing a person to take a stupefying or overpowering drug, theft, voyeurism, and sexual assault causing bodily harm by choking. He was also charged with two new counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Moderie, a resident of Saint-Zotique, Que., just west of the Island of Montreal, was arrested Feb. 1. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
After announcing his arrest, Montreal police said they had identified five alleged victims but believed there could be more. Court records show that five new complainants have been identified since his arrest. The records also show alleged offences committed against people that have not yet been identified.
Police initially said the alleged offences took place between July 1, 2022 and Jan. 6, 2023. However, the new court documents allege at least one person was sexually assaulted as far back as March 1, 2021.
Montreal police released this photo of Samuel Moderie, 28, who is accused of sexually assaulting five women he allegedly met on online dating sites between July 2022 and January 2023. (Source: Montreal police handout)
Prosecutors allege the offences took place in several cities in and around Montreal over a nearly two-year period, including Terrbonne, Saint-Hyacinthe, Laval, Saint-Zotique, and Brownsburg-Chatham.
Police announced Moderie had been arrested a news conference on Feb. 2 where they urged people with information about the case to come forward. Police allege the accused met several women on online dating sites and apps and filmed some of them during his encounters.
"He then met them at their homes. During these meetings, the suspect administered a drug to his victim without their knowledge," said Montreal police Cmdr. Line Lemay at the news conference.
The accused is described as a caucasian man who speaks French. He is approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 176 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his chest and right arm.
Anyone who is a potential victim or knows someone who might be a victim is asked to contact police by visiting a police station, calling 514-280-8502 or 911. They can also file an anonymous report by calling Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
