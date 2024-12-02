MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Teen arrested for dangerous driving, assaulting Montreal police officer

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal. The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal.
    A 17-year-old was arrested early Monday morning for dangerous driving and alleged armed assault against a police officer.

    Montreal police (SPVM) says the incident started at 3:50 a.m. when officers noticed a person "driving dangerously" near Crémazie Boulevard and d'Iberville Street in the Saint-Michel borough.

    "The vehicle refused to stop and fled the scene. During the pursuit, a police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was taken to hospital as a precaution."

    She notes officers followed the teenager until the corner of Langelier and Lavoisier boulevards in the Saint-Leonard borough, where he attempted to flee on foot.

    The boy was arrested at 4:10 a.m.

    Investigators are onsite to analyze the events leading up to the arrest.

